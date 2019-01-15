SA travellers' 5 favourite European escapes according to Schengen Visa applications

The ornately decorated ceiling at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Europe, while expensive thanks to the Euro exchange rate, will be on the travel itinerary for South Africans at some point or another. A continental holiday just has that sort of once-in-a-lifetime, if not more, appeal.

But where exactly are South Africans headed to?

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, one of the largest Visa related information websites for the block that has for the past five years reported on policy changes in the Schengen Zone - Italy remains the most popular. They shared data with Traveller24 for applications made between 2016 and 2017.

Schengen visa applications in South Africa grew by 21% during this period. During 2017, there were 206 786 citizens of South Africa that applied for a Schengen uniform visa. In turn, a number of 200 626 of them have issued a Schengen uniform visa.

Based on the collection of Schengen uniform visa applications it reports the following countries were the most popular destinations in the block for SA citizen:

Italy – 39 934 applications

France – 34 071 applications

Germany – 31 625 applications

Netherlands – 18 386 applications

Greece – 10 998 applications

On the other hand, based on Schengen visa application statistics in SA, Slovakia is the least visited as entry points into the block:

Slovakia – 200 applications

Lithuania – 218 applications

Finland – 1 250 applications

Hungary – 2 067 applications

Poland – 2 081 applications

A portion of 75.2% (or 150 957 to be more exact) of Schengen visa grants in South Africa during 2017 were Multiple Entry Visa, therefore most of them were opting to get such type of visa, says SchengenVisaInfo.com. The data unfortunately did not distinguish between single and multiple entry visas.

As Brexit looms in March of this year, there will be certain immigration changes applied from EU members of Schengen and UK on the other side - however, no direct bearing on applications in South Africa are expected.

How to apply for a Schengen Visa

What is the Schengen Visa?

Although you may find that the name has a deceptively oriental ring to it, it is in fact the document that will get you into most European countries.

To be more specific Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lituania, Luxembourg, Maltea, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland all require the Schengen visa.

Where does the name come from?

It comes from a treaty that was signed by member states of the European Economic Community in Schengen, Luxembourg in 1985.

The Schengen Area comprises the territories of twenty-five European countries that have implemented this agreement.

Where to apply?

The most important thing to know about Schengen visa applications, is that you are required to appear in person at the consulate/embassy of the country through whom you will be acquiring the visa. The country you will apply through depends entirely on the structure of your trip:

If you are only visiting one country, you apply at that country's Embassy or Consulate.

If you are visiting a few, but staying longer in one country, you apply at the Embassy or Consulate of the country you will be visiting for the longest period of time, i.e. your main destination.

If you plan on visiting a number of countries, and staying in each one for the exact same amount of time, you apply at the Embassy or Consulate of your first point of entry.

SEE: #AfriTravel: A visa quick-guide for smooth travel to these 14 SADC countries