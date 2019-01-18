Exploring Vegas, Ghouls in Scotland or Reunion self-drives: 12 Adventures to take this February

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

February is a great time to take a break.

But where to go, the options are indeed as endless as your budget allows.

Head off to the Chobe Princess, located along the banks of the Chobe River, departing near Kasane only a few kilometres from the point where 4 African countries meet, namely Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Otherwise, exotic Peru beckons. As cradle of one of the most enigmatic civilizations in history and home to 11 UNESCO World Heritage Sites listed, it is quite a special destination as you will discover over seven fascinating days exploring the country.



Vietnam, officially the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a long, thin country in South-East Asia and extremely enticing for South Africans too - as are its neighbouring countries are China to the north, Laos and Cambodia to the west.

Otherwise, keep it local by doing a self-drive to Cederberg Ridge, a luxurious wilderness lodge offering delicious food, hospitality and adventure. It overlooks the panorama of the Cederberg Mountains with its raw, rugged beauty.

Whether you want to plan something as epic as an arctic-esque escape in Finland close to its Urho Kekkonen National Park or perhaps explore all the natural and urban beauty that western US offer - we've scooped up a few choice deals from our FlightSite partner. Take a look or click here to search more options.



Cederberg Ridge Wilderness Lodge for 2 nights from R3 215* pps - self drive

Travel Dates: 20 December 2018 to 30 April 2019

Click here for full details

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland for 4 nights from R30 470* pps - land only



Travel Dates: until 31 March 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

Las Vegas - National Parks Explorer 9 night tour from R18 045* pps - land only

Travel Dates: until 31 March 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

Reunion Flamboytant self-drive tour for seven nights from R21 890* pps

Travel Dates: 27 January to 28 March 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates



Ghosts and Ghouls of Edinburgh, Scotland for 5 nights from R18 200* pps

Travel Dates: 19 January to 28 February 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

African River Safari on board the Chobe Princess, Botswana for 2 nights from R16 130* pps



Travel Dates: 02 January to 27 February 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

Cusco and Puno Legacy of the Inca, Peru for 6 nights from R29 895* pps

Travel Dates: 01 January to 20 December 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

Vietnam City and Beach Getaway for 7 nights from R21 215* pps



Travel Dates: 10 February to 30 April 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

Vietnam and Cambodia Classic 11 night tour from R39 525* pps

Travel Dates: 10 February to 30 April 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates



5 star Royal Swazi Spa, Swaziland for two nights from R2 150* pps - self drive



Travel Dates: 11 January to 30 April 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

4 Star AVANI Victoria Falls Resort, Zambia for 3 nights from R9 645* pps



Travel Dates: 01 January to 30 June 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

5 Star The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara for 3 nights from R17 185* pps



Travel Dates: 01 February to 30 June 2019

Click here for full details or to search flight dates

