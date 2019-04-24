Travel PlanningAccommodation

There's a rooftop infinity pool at JFK airport where you can watch planes take off

52 minutes ago - Gabi Zietsman
This brings a whole new meaning to the idea of poolside service.

The new TWA Hotel - which has become famous even before it opens - at the John F. Kennedy International Airport has revealed a rooftop infinity pool that will give the best view of the airport's landing strips - besides being up in the air.

According to the hotel's website, the pool deck will have views that stretch all the way to Jamaica Bay and the pool itself is 19.5 metres long.

It's designed to be used year-round. In winter it will turn into a 'pool-cuzzi' with heated water. The design is inspired by the infinity pool at France's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

It will be free to use for guests, but non-guests are also welcome if they make a reservation. Some of the cocktails that will be served include a Mile High Spritz with vodka and prosecco and a Watermelon Collins gin creation.

The on-airport hotel will be opening on 15 May, with 512 sound-proofed guestrooms, six restaurants and eight bars including a plane-turned-cocktail-lounge and a museum paying homage to the Jet Age, the flight centre the hotel is built in and the modern design movement.

