Start spreading the news, a love affair between Cape Town & New York just got serious

London, New York, Paris and Cape Town - just a few of the world's iconic cities that tourists love to heart.

And now two of these city stalwarts are working together to entice and excite travellers from both South Africa and the United States

Cape Town Tourism and NYC & Company are overseeing a campaign appearing on bus shelters and kiosks across New York’s five boroughs - introducing US locals to what the Mother City has to offer.

Similarly, Cape Town Tourism has highlighted the Big Apple to Capetonians and visitors to Cape Town through its mobile Information Centres, branding on 20 MyCiti busses, various billboards in the Cape Town CBD, and extensive branding at the International Arrivals area at CTIA.

The partnership, which has been three years in the making has received an extra boost by the recent announcement of a direct flight between Cape Town and New York that will begin later this year.

According to the stakeholders involved this partnership has been integral to securing the new direct flight route, and is set to be extended for the next two years, later this month.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says, “When we began discussions about this partnership three years ago, our objective was to increase the demand for travel between our cities with the ultimate goal of a direct flight between Cape Town and New York City."

"The route will assist in attracting foreign direct investment into Cape Town. What cannot be downplayed is that this will be a catalyst for economic growth in the city,” says Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, including Tourism.

"We are gearing up for an additional 24 000 inbound passengers expected from the new direct route from New York. This growing travellers from the United States by 20%. United Air will service the new non-stop route between Cape Town and North America. During First year impact alone is estimated to create 900 jobs. Which will also contribute to an R421 million boost in tourism spend by 2021."

Which makes the current R7 billion upgrades being made to Cape Town International Airport crucial.

Part of that upgrade includes developing the airport to take on new direct international flights connecting Africa to the world. Once completed, the new CTIA runway will have the capacity to handle 45 flights per hour.

“We are committed to delivering a quality service and ensuring that the passenger experience at the airport is always hassle-free. We recognise that we are a part of an award-winning value chain within the city and that we play a very serious role as a key touch point in Cape Town,” says Cloete.

Shaving four hours off current travel times, the first direct flight from New York is scheduled to arrive in Cape Town on 16 December, with three flights planned weekly over the tourism high season in Cape Town.

