PIC: Adorable beagle sniffs out roast pig being smuggled onto a plane

For decades people have been smuggling some weird and crazy things through airports, but last week a beagle called Hardy discovered a passenger with a whole roasted pig in his luggage - and the good boy looks so happy about it.

The offending hog was being smuggled from Ecuador through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) when Hardy, part of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) K-9 unit, alerted authorities to the delicious smell, reports Fox 5.

What makes it even better is the photos that Hardy posed with the illicit cargo, and he looks ecstatic.

“Our best defense against destructive pests and animal diseases is to prevent the entry of prohibited agriculture products from entering the United States,” says Carey Davis, a CBP official told Fox 5. "This seizure at ATL illustrates the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."

Products like pork from other countries can carry diseases like foot and mouth disease and swine fever.

Unfortunately, Hardy didn't get a piece of his prize, as it was immediately destroyed according to policy. At least he's internet famous now.

CBP Agriculture Detector K-9 named Hardy looks at a roasted pig’s head at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Photo: US Customs and Border Protection, AP)

