UPDATE: Hong Kong Airport re-opens after pro-democracy protest paralysis

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

One of the world's busiest airports has re-opened after the week kicked off with a throng of protests that turned violent - causing all flights to be cancelled for two days straight.

Hong Kong International Airport confirmed it will implement flight rescheduling on Wednesday, 14 August "with flight movements expected to be affected".



"Passengers are reminded to pay attention to the latest flight information through the airport’s website and HKG My Flight mobile app. Please confirm the flights before heading to the airport. Passengers can also check with their airlines for the latest flight information."



South African Airways cancelled its flight schedule on both Monday and Tuesday and has yet to confirm if flights will resume on Wednesday.

Handling some 1 100 flights daily across about 200 destinations, knock-on delays are widely expected as the rescheduling resumes.

CNN reports the airport has obtained a court order banning people from illegally protesting. A Hong Kong airport spokesperson is quoted saying, "only the departures entrances would be monitored for now. Two of the entrances have been closed -- two remain open". Also, an additional barrier has been put in place in case protesters want to occupy the airport again.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters blocked access to the departure gates during another demonstration at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. A sit-in forced authorities to cancel all flights to and from the major international hub. The airport has since re-opened (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

(Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Find Your Escape by signing-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

