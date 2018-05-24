UPDATE: SA Express grounded as safety management processes questioned

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

SA Express there are issues with its safety management processes, which has resulted in the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) grounding the airline on Thursday 24 may, with immediate effect.

SA Express confirmed inline with its compensation policy, it would accommodate passengers on other airlines and refund tickets. Re-bookings of passengers can be done on SAA, Mango or Airlink.

Passengers with any questions and concerns can call 011 978 2355/5096/6384 from 6am to 11pm, to speak with a company representative." Passengers are advised to remain in contact with the airline directly or via its social media pages.

"Passenger safety remains our top priority and our 24-year safety record reflects this. We are therefore working closely with the SACAA to address the issues highlighted by them,’’ says Matsietsi Mokholo, Acting CEO of SA Express.

READ MORE: Gordhan slams looting at SA Express, touts merger to aid SA's ailing airlines

The audit coincided with the introduction of a stabilisation programme at the airline, which has undergone significant leadership changes over the last twelve months. The next few days will see the SA Express leadership team, as well as Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Intervention Team, share the stabilisation plans with the SACAA.

'17 issues non-compliance with five level 1 issues seen as severe'

The airline's Operator's Certificate (AoC) as well as the airline’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) approvals have been suspended.

In addition, the SACAA has also suspended the Certificates of Airworthiness (CoA) for nine of the 21 aircraft being operated by the airline. The SACAA cited non-compliance in relation to 17 specific findings. The regulatory body does not however disclose full details of its audits.

SA Express now has to reapply and be issued with relevant approvals, says SACAA in relation to the "air operating certificate, and an approval for the aircraft maintenance organisation, and certificates of airworthiness for the grounded aircraft".

Serious non-compliance uncovered

The audit was conducted over several days, with the airline failing to meet the necessary safety requirements. The SACAA also confirmed five of the non-compliance issues were rated as Level 1 - described as a "severe non-compliance or non-conformance that poses a very serious safety or security risk to the public".

“The SACAA cannot turn a blind eye to any operation where there is overwhelming evidence that safety measures are compromised, because that automatically poses serious danger for the crew, passengers, and the public at large,” says Poppy Khoza, SACAA Director of Civil Aviation.

The airline is expected to make arrangements to fly all affected aircraft back to its home base.