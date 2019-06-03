SAA to continue cost restructuring, despite CEO departure

Spending less than two years at the helm, South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has resigned - with the national carrier's board confirming on Sunday evening that it had accepted the resignation.

Since Jarana joined SAA in November 2017, as the first permanent CEO since 2015 - he has spearheaded the implementation of the long-term strategy to return the airline to financial and operational sustainability and position it to deliver effectively on its mandate. Fin24 reports Jarana resigned amid concerns about "funding and slow decision making processes", which are impacting the airline's turnaround strategy.

Jarana is quoted as saying the strategy is being "systemically undermined, and as the Group Chief Executive Officer, I can no longer be able to assure the board and the public that the LTTS (long term turnaround strategy) is achievable".

SAA board chairperson JB Magwaza says the airline "will continue to implement actions to reduce SAA’s cost structure and make the airline more competitive domestically and globally".

'Route restructuring in order to be future fit'

During the 2017/2018 financial year, the airline focused specifically on its network and capacity redistribution.

This included a takeover from Mango of some of the airline's domestic routes, as well as cutting flights on its Port Elizabeth and East London routes and cancelling flights on six of its regional destinations due to "operational reasons," namely Brazzaville via Pointe Noire in the Congo; Douala in Cameroon via Libreville in Gabon; Kinshasa in the DRC; Entebbe in Uganda; Luanda in Angola; Cotonou in Benin via Libreville in Gabon.

SAA also increased its flight capacity to Mauritius, in January 2018. However, its Johannesburg to London route - which was “not performing well” and in February 2018 it saw a reduction in flight frequency from a double-daily to a single daily flight service.

This year, a new planned direct flight between Johannesburg and Guangzhou, China. This service is set to start as of 18 September 2019, giving its customers access to the heart of China’s export led manufacturing industries - as well as improving cargo accessibility. At the time of the route announcement Jarana said, “The decision to launch this direct service between Johannesburg and Guangzhou means we remain on track in executing our strategy to transform SAA into a fit for the future airline that will operate both efficiently and competitively." In January of this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a decisive call for the re-instatement of the controversial Mumbai, India to Johannesburg route. The airline says it is currently looking at network planning and whether a recommendation to take-up the route again should be made to the board - which is when a "business case in accordance with section 54 of the PFMA will only be considered".

In February this year, the airline also announced a MOU with Africa World Airlines (AWA) from Ghana to enhance connectivity to the West African region. This allows passengers on Africa World Airlines travelling from Ghana and the other West African countries to travel on one ticket from any AWA point of origin and connect onto SAA international flights to either Washington DC or Johannesburg, or further on the SAA network.

SAA's frequency between Accra to Washington also increased to five flights per week in April this year.

Other bold cost-cutting measures undertaken by Jarana during his tenure included plans to "lease out SAA's pilots and cabin crew to foreign airlines" battling a global shortage of flight staff. While the move was not well received by SAA's pilots association who would prefer the pilots work within the airlines own route network, the alternative of cuts would be far worse.

Talks of selling the airline have been rife, but the priority of the LTTS has always been to become a future focused airline with the possibility of looking for a suitable equity partner. How the recent resignation of Jarana will affect this remains to be seen. He is expected to work a three-month notice period, until the end of August. The process to replace him will begin immediately, states Magwaza.

