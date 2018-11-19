OR Tambo on lock down during emergency-readiness drill

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Travellers headed to OR Tambo International Airport should note that the airport is doing a major crisis simulation exercise on Monday 19 November.

A similar process was done by Cape Town International Airport recently, which at the time included a hostage situation drill. There is no need for alarm as the exercise unfolds.

Management at OR Tambo International Airport state it will be a large-scale simulation exercises, as part of an airport licence requirement. The simulation is run every two years.



"Details of the crisis simulation exercise are not shared in advance with the various airport functions, emergency services and other agencies. It is therefore not possible to say at this stage what the simulation will entail."

