Hong Kong Airport struggles to re-open as flights remain cancelled

South African Airways has confirmed its flights to and from Hong Kong international have been cancelled for a second day running - due to Pro-Democracy protests.

The disruptions caused by the anti-government protests have escalated since the weekend.

Hong Kong International - a major international hub, one of the busiest in the world, which handles about 1 100 flights daily across about 200 destinations - confirmed, "Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible." Affected passengers are being advised to contact their respective airlines for flight arrangement.

South African Airways flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong remain cancelled on Tuesday.

The carrier says the decision was taken as it has been advised that conditions at the Hong Kong International Airport are "not conducive for the airport and the airlines to run their operations as per normal".

“Whilst the airport and the airspace remain open, it is not possible to operate passenger flights in or out of Hong Kong as in some cases, terminals have been blocked and access to check in counters is not possible due to demonstrations taking place at the airport,” says SAA Spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

The following flights have been affected:

SA287 13 August 2019 Hong Kong to Johannesburg | Scheduled time of departure 23h55 (SA time) or 21h55 UTC

SA286 13 August Johannesburg to Hong Kong | Scheduled time of departure 17h35 (SA time) or 15h35 UTC

Tickets must be re-issued on/before 16 August 2019, while totally unused tickets will receive 100% refund.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters block access to the departure gates during another demonstration at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. A sit-in has forced authorities to cancel all flights to and from the major international hub. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

