A missile launcher, a snake and an Edward Scissorhands glove: Strange things airport security have found in people's luggage

Live ammunition is usually a big no-no when it comes to air travel. However, this man casually tried to sneak this 'souvenir' past security. This week, Travel and Leisure reported that a soldier tried to fly out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with a packed missile launcher from Kuwait, in his checked-in luggage.

The missile wasn't live, but it is still against Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations to carry on board. No explosives or devices that shoot explosives are allowed on board a flight.

But passengers around the world have tried to sneak very strange things past airport security - in both their checked and carry-on luggage.

Here are a few of the craziest ones, shared on the TSA's Instagram page:

This switch-blade might give you a close shave on land, but it's in the air it's a cut too far.

Concealing your weed next to your knife might not be very clever, dude.

Not just one, but a box of rocket propelled grenade launchers?!

A young Ball Python almost snuck through security as it was in someone's carry-on luggage.

An axe to grind with a fellow passenger, perhaps?

No one wants an Edward Scissorhands situation at 40 000 feet.

