A missile launcher, a snake and an Edward Scissorhands glove: Strange things airport security have found in people's luggage

52 minutes ago
Live ammunition is usually a big no-no when it comes to air travel. However, this man casually tried to sneak this 'souvenir' past security. This week, Travel and Leisure reported that a soldier tried to fly out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with a packed missile launcher from Kuwait, in his checked-in luggage.

The missile wasn't live, but it is still against Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations to carry on board. No explosives or devices that shoot explosives are allowed on board a flight. 

But passengers around the world have tried to sneak very strange things past airport security - in both their checked and carry-on luggage. 

Here are a few of the craziest ones, shared on the TSA's Instagram page: 

This switch-blade might give you a close shave on land, but it's in the air it's a cut too far. 

Concealing your weed next to your knife might not be very clever, dude.

View this post on Instagram

Something tells us this wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, because this just didn’t cut it. Our officers aren’t looking for contraband, but if you pack it with a knife or other prohibited item, you might as well stick a fork in it. We’re going to find it. ... This contraband was discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag along with their knife at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). All knives - no matter how small - must be packed in checked baggage. ... TSA doesn’t have any regulations that address the possession or transportation of marijuana and cannabis infused products, but under Federal law and many State laws, it’s a crime to possess or transport any detectable amount of marijuana. ... Having a State-issued cannabis card or other documentation indicating that the marijuana is for medical purposes doesn’t exempt you from TSA’s requirement to notify law enforcement. It’s up to the responding officer, not TSA, to determine if possession of the marijuana is authorized under State law, or whether to make an arrest or confiscate it. ... #TSA #IAH #traveltips #marijuana

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

Not just one, but a box of rocket propelled grenade launchers?!

A young Ball Python almost snuck through security as it was in someone's carry-on luggage.

An axe to grind with a fellow passenger, perhaps?

No one wants an Edward Scissorhands situation at 40 000 feet.

