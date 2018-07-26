ALERT: Shark safety nets at KZN beaches removed ahead of strike

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If you're trying to escape the South African winter with a trip to sunny KwaZulu-Natal's beaches, be extra cautious for the rest of the week - the KZN Sharks Board announced that they have lifted their shark safety nets ahead of a strike by their workers.

The strike, initiated by the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (SALIPSWU), has been in wage negotiations with the boards since December 2017, but no resolution has been met. The KZN Sharks board has been issued with a notice to strike from SALIPSWU on Friday 27 July.

SEE: Beach Alert: Criminals target SA’s busy beaches

In a press statement, the board says that the "duration of this strike action is unknown at this time and in an effort to ensure zero environmental impact all shark safety gear at protected beaches along the KZN coast has been temporarily removed."

Everyone using the beach during this time are urged to strictly adhere to the instructions of the lifeguards and swim in the sea at their own risk.

ALSO SEE: Shark gear removed from KZN beaches and other facts you should know about the Sardine Run

You can familiarise yourself with the colour-coded flag system here: