ALERT: Shark safety nets at KZN beaches removed ahead of strike

If you're trying to escape the South African winter with a trip to sunny KwaZulu-Natal's beaches, be extra cautious for the rest of the week - the KZN Sharks Board announced that they have lifted their shark safety nets ahead of a strike by their workers.
The strike, initiated by the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (SALIPSWU), has been in wage negotiations with the boards since December 2017, but no resolution has been met. The KZN Sharks board has been issued with a notice to strike from SALIPSWU on Friday 27 July.
In a press statement, the board says that the "duration of this strike action is unknown at this time and in an effort to ensure zero environmental impact all shark safety gear at protected beaches along the KZN coast has been temporarily removed."
Everyone using the beach during this time are urged to strictly adhere to the instructions of the lifeguards and swim in the sea at their own risk.
You can familiarise yourself with the colour-coded flag system here:
A red flag - The most serious of all beach warning flags, red flags warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water. One red flag means that the surf is high or there are dangerous currents, or both. Though you can still swim if there is a red flag, you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you're a strong swimmer.
A green flag means that the spotting conditions are good and no sharks have been seen.
A black flag means that the spotting conditions are poor, but no sharks have been seen.
A white flag with a black shark diagram means that a shark is currently near the beach, and beach users must get out of the water. A siren is sounded and the white flag is raised.
The flags fly for various reasons, including:
- poor spotting conditions due to cloud cover
- confirmed shark sightings
- an indication of water temperature
- the lunar phase