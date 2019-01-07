Ethiopian Airlines and Hibret Bank launch co-branded debit card promising luxury benefits

(Photo:iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Ethiopian Airlines and Hibret Bank have launched the first co-branded debit card tailored to provide Ethiopian Sheba Miles members with bonus miles for their spending using the debit card.

The new debit card entitles ShebaMiles members to 5 bonus miles for every 100-birr spending made with the co-branded card.

Regarding the launch of the co-branding, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked, “We are extremely pleased to have partnered with Hibret Bank on the co-branding program, which brings with it a superior value proposition to all our ShebaMiles members.

As we keep building our customer base, the co-brand program gives us edge and enables Sheba Miles cardholders enjoy additional perks including paying all their shopping, dining, travel or any other payments conveniently with the co-branded debit card on United Bank POS machines.

As a customer-focused airline, we will keep leveraging simplified systems and technology solutions that enable our customers enjoy privileges and the luxury of exclusivity.”

Mr. Taye Dibekulu, Hibret Bank’s president on his part said, “The new co-branding partnership with Ethiopian that unfolded on the New Year’s Day of 2019, will bestow a win-win situation for at least four players, including Hibret Bank, Ethiopian Airlines, the co-branded card holders as well as Merchants".

He also noted that Hibret Bank will get leverage in boosting the number of its card holders by deploying more POS machines at merchants’ site over and above the promotional benefits that it will get by aligning with Ethiopian, the fastest-growing airline in Africa.

Likewise, Ethiopian also benefits from building its customer base from a non-flight scheme. Customers on the other hand, will get the chance to accumulate extra miles from off- flight experience, while merchants enjoy more sales from selling their goods and services via POS.

The new co-branded card is accessible at all Hibret Bank branches.

