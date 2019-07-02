PICS: Lesotho turns into a winter wonderland after heavy snowfall

(Snowfall at Afriski Mountain Resort. PHOTO: Twitter) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The roads to Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho were closed this morning to 2x4 vehicles as snow peppered down in the area yesterday. However, the resort just tweeted that roads are now open to the public.

Skiing for everyone!

Early yesterday morning, Snow Report SA reported that:

"South Africa and particularly Lesotho will experience extremely low temperatures during the snow events forecast for Monday, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius at high altitudes in Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape. With wind chill the temperatures could get as low as minus 17 degrees Celsius at high altitude in parts of Lesotho and in the Eastern Cape Highlands."

PICS: A-maze-ing! This is the world's largest snow maze





This morning things got even icier as temps dropped to a freezing 4-6 °C in the area. Snow Report SA's webcam and other camera footage showed heavy snow on Sani Pass as well as Barkly Bass:

Here are some of the snowfall images shared on Twitter:

Everyone's looking pretty chuffed...

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.