WATCH: Waterfalls gushing across Cape Town's Table Mountain

Cape Town's serious water shortage due to insufficient rainfall and alarmingly low dam levels over the last year has had a bit of respite with the start of Winter 2018.

The latest rainfall since Thursday, 18 June has seen a 2% jump in the latest weekly trend reported by the City of Cape Town. See News24's full coverage here.

Mini trickles spotted a couple of weeks ago are now rushing waterfalls that will hopefully push out Day Zero even further than 2019. The City of Cape Town confirmed the combined dam levels across the province are sitting at 31.8%. Click here to see the latest Dam Restrictions.

It must be stressed that Level 6b water restrictions remain in place, and despite Day Zero only forecast for 2019, visitors and locals are encouraged to use water sparingly.

Take a look at what the waterfalls look like across the face of Table Mountain:

TRAVEL PLANNING: Hike the Cape mountains with this hiking tracking tool

What you need to know when heading out across Table Mountain for a hike:



Cape Town has been getting some much-needed rain, with winter hikes rewarded with views of mini-waterfalls across Table Mountain National Park.



This globally unique and much-loved World Heritage Site offers some of SA’s top hiking experiences, with Devil’s Peak, Platteklip Gorge and of course Lion’s Head.

If you’re planning a hike keep the following in mind…

- Program emergency numbers into your fully charged cellphone:

Main emergency number: 086 110 6417

Emergency SAPS (South African Police Service): 10111 (02110111 on cell)

Emergency CT Emergency Services: (021) 480 7700

Emergency CT Central OPS Centre: (021) 467 8002

- Don’t hike alone- Choose your route carefully and stick to it.

- Start early, rather than later.- Inform someone of your route and what time you’re expected back.

- Choose a hike leader and walk at the pace of the slowest member.

- If lost - don’t split up. Rather try to retrace your steps. Remember that climbing down is more difficult than climbing up.

- Always take waterproof clothing, even in mid-summer, and wear walking shoes or hiking boots. Wear a hat or cap and sun block in summer. The weather changes rapidly.

- If lost or forced to stop because of bad weather, stay together and remain in one place. Find the closest shelter from wind and rain.

- Always take enough water, especially in summer, and food in case of a delay.

- Don’t pick, break or trample any plants or flowers, or remove seeds, rocks or plants.

- Don't feed, touch or harm any of the animals or birds in the Park

- Dassies, baboons and even the African Penguin all have ferocious bites!

- Wild fires can cause loss of life and property. Only us designated braai (barbecue) areas. Do not throw cigarette butts anywhere.

Compared to two weeks ago, things have improved dramatically




