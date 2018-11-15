Top SA acts set to keep the Mother City lit at the festive lights switch-on

Save the date for the Mother City's lit party! (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The festive season is edging closer and what better way to welcome it into the Mother City's embrace than with a showcase of some of the city's brightest talents and stars!

The theme of this year's festive lights switch-on is #BeInspiring - and, with the rich pool of talent that the Cape has speckled between its mountains, its seas and its flats the lineup is, naturally, an exciting mix.

Event deets:

WHEN: Sunday, 2 December from 16:00

Sunday, 2 December from 16:00 WHERE: Grand Parade & its surrounding streets

Grand Parade & its surrounding streets COST: Free entry

Acts that are set to keep it lit while we light up the city for the festive season, include:

DJ Loyd

Sarah Theron

Yanga

Kunjalo

The Unknown Dance Crew

Robin Pieters featuring Elwira Standili

Emo Adams

YoungstaCPT

Shekhinah

Kwesta

You could also be one of the exciting acts...

If you sign up and enter the 2018 Festive Lights Switch-on Music Challenge on indi.com and win - you'll be automatically added to the epic line-up of performers.

What are you waiting for? Warm up your vocal chords and choose your weapon (song) of choice!

