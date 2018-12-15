WATCH: Once a year this French city becomes a spectacular light art show

Over four million visitors flock to Lyon's "Fete des Lumieres" light festival every year. Along with stunning light displays, the French city opens the streets to dance performances, concerts and millions of candles.

Every significant landmark takes part in the celebration of lights, which has its roots in religion - a homage to the Virgin Mary for saving the city from the plaque. Originally done with candles and fireworks, technology has enabled artists to go even bigger and more intricate with their magic.

The festival normally takes place around the first week of December every year for four days.

How do you to get to Lyon?

There are no direct flights from South Africa to Lyon's main airport, but there are many one-stop flights that fly there through Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Frankfurt and of course Paris.

If you're already in France, the best way to get there is via the country's famous train system, or you can take the bus.

France forms part of the European Union, thus South Africans will need a Schengen visa to go.

