WATCH: Incredible! See a premature baby stingray learning to swim

2019-03-04 19:00
(PHOTO: iStock)

You have never wondered what a baby stingray looks like, right?

Now, you can see one for real.

A premature baby ray that was kept in a plastic bag for its safety has been successfully released at a north-east aquarium.The baby thornback was born in December, roughly a month early.

