You can watch the Cricket World Cup naked in this English pub

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Sitting down in an English pub to watch a game on the telly while drinking a pint is a popular bucket list, but ever thought of doing it starkers?

A popular Soho community pub The Coach & Horses - which was also the first London pub to go vegan and vegetarian - became the city's first pub to be granted a nudist license. This means that its staff and patrons can have a drink baring all - legally.

SEE: NSFW: Naked travel trends that will buff out your travel bucket list

This all came about when its landlord Norman Alastair Choat started a nude calendar with pub regulars to raise money for charity.

According to their website, they claim that "over half (64%) of Londoners said they enjoyed a pint more whilst nude. A quarter (26%) of those most preferred a hoppy IPA whilst in the buff, whilst one in ten said that a crisp lager got them feeling most in tune with nature."

They had so many interested wannabe nudists, the calendar ended up with 16 months instead of the usual 12. They will be hosting special nude nights so as not to dissuade the more clothe-minded patrons, and that nudity will only be done with the consensus of all in the pub.

"At the heart of it the Coach is a community pub and this is just another example of creating new experiences for people,” says Choat on the website.

ALSO SEE: Museum nudes banned on Facebook - no to half-naked Venus exhibition pics

But according to CNN Travel, the Coach is in a battle to retain its quirky fun. London brewery Fuller has owned the pub since 2011, and wants to bring in its own management and upgrade the pub, which Choat deems as unwanted 'gentrification'. The nude calendar is also raising funds to fight this takeover.

But for now, the community pub's nude evenings will be listed on their social media pages, so keep an eye out if you're heading over for the Cricket World Cup.

PICS: How to comfortably bathe naked with strangers at a traditional Japanese hot springs resort

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

