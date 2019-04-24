ExploreInternational Getaways

WATCH: This is where the world's 'most expensive wine' is made

2019-04-24 19:00
Post a comment 0

Love a good sweet wine?

This Hungarian winemaker in Tokaj, a region known for its golden dessert wine, is selling a vintage for a very, very steep price. 

READ: Cool Food and Wine Fest: Make it a wine weekend of fun in Elgin

For more, watch the video above. 

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile. 

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 