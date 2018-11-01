WATCH: Interested in cruising on the Titanic? Well, you might be able to do so soon

The largest maritime disaster in history took place in 1912. The RMS Titanic crashed into an iceberg, killing over 1500 people. Over a century later, the Titanic's heart will go on.

Titanic 2 is set to make its maiden voyage in 2022.

It's designed to be an authentic experience to that of the 1912 ship. Including exact replicas of rooms and ship decks from the original Titanic.

To avoid another disaster, the ship will have modern-day engines and GPS equipment, and will carry enough lifeboats to accommodate all passengers.

Just like the original, the ship will have 835 cabins for 2435 passengers. It will travel the original route from Southampton to New York City.

Titanic 2 also plans to travel all around the world, including a trip to Dubai. Tickets will be sold for first, second and third class accommodations. But don't get your hopes up to be king or queen of the world just yet. Another Titanic replica project was suddenly abandoned in 2006.

The current project has been in development since 2012, and was put on hold in 2016. After financial disputes, the $500 million project is being built again.

Maybe, one day, you'll finally be able to cross the Atlantic on this iconic ship. And this time without hitting any icebergs.

