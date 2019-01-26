WATCH: From ancient buildings to sleek modern designs - explore Valencia in a whole new way
2019-01-26 14:30 - Saara Mowlana
On your next Spanish escape - consider the wondrous Valencia.
Journalist Carles Claver shares his favourite places that span across his home town.
Bookmark them below:
- The Central Market of Valencia
- La Lonja de la Seda (Silk Exchange)
- Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (City of Arts & Sciences)
