WATCH: From ancient buildings to sleek modern designs - explore Valencia in a whole new way

On your next Spanish escape - consider the wondrous Valencia.

Journalist Carles Claver shares his favourite places that span across his home town.

WATCH: Mussels, tradition and wild beauty in Spain's Galicia

Bookmark them below:

The Central Market of Valencia

La Lonja de la Seda (Silk Exchange)

ALSO WATCH: Whet your appetite in Madrid - Spain's culinary capital



Valencia Old Town

El Carmen

BE SURE TO WATCH: Sun, sea land and people - the best of a road trip in Andalusia, Spain



Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (City of Arts & Sciences)

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

