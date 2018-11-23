WATCH: A million lights at Kew Gardens set to get you into the Christmas spirit

You have never seen a light show like the annual Christmas show at Kew Gardens in London, UK.

Last year on a trip through England I was blessed to make a trip to the Kew Gardens - basically Kirstenbosch on steroids - where I was awestruck at the dazzling light show on display to celebrate Christmas season.

A million sparkling lights, roasted chestnuts (weird but good), mulled wine and holiday music permeates the air, and everywhere you go there's a show put on by light artists from around the world.

The gardens overflow with Christmas spirit with rides and children shows - even a mistletoe exhibit for cheeky couples. I was quite ecstatic to go on a sled-type ride down a Scandinavian-looking tower, despite being in my late 20s.

If you ever happen to spend some time in London over the December holidays, definitely make your way to a spectacular night you won't forget - but remember to book tickets early.

This year's festivities include paper boats from Aether and Hemera and a cascade of lights to walk through from Squid Soup.

See more of this year's fun from the opening below:

