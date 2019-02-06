This city was just named the architecture capital of the world

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Something is happening in the Americas. And we couldn't be more excited. Aside being visa-free for South Africans and a plethora of reasons to visit Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and other South American countries, these destinations are now drawing crowds for design and architectural reasons.

Last year, Mexico City won the coveted World Design Capital® award. The very-first city in the Americas bestowed this prestigious honour; and now, one South American city is making headlines for its architecture.

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro was just named the World Capital of Architecture for 2020 by UNESCO. On its site its says, 'Rio de Janeiro will hold a series of events under the theme "All the worlds. Just one world,” and promote the internationally agreed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’s 11th Goal: “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.'

From cutting-edge to historical, the city has a variety of aesthetics that all blend into one - creating a unique architectural landscape. And with skyline-additions, like the Santiago Calatrava’s Museum of Tomorrow, neo-futurism is definitely a key feature here.

Another building that really speaks of Rio's innovative design is the uncannily UFO-esque Niterói Contemporary Art Museum. Sitting cliffside, it has become a huge attraction with tourists. Gotta get that selfie!