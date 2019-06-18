WATCH: Circus uses holograms to raise animal cruelty awareness as Joburg zoo under fire for small elephant enclosure

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

There was a time, way before the Internet of things, when animals as entertainment were not only acceptable but very sought-after. Circuses and zoos served as an exhilarating experience, in a limited world of choice.

But audiences continue to evolve, travellers have become more eco-conscious - in the face of changing world that sees some 1-million species already on the brink of extinction.

In South Africa, ‘Lonely Lammie', an elephant in captivity at the Joburg Zoo has become the local poster animal of struggling captive animals and instead of heeding public sentiment against the cruelty of animals in captivity, the zoo has acquired two more free-roaming elephants.

Conservation Action Trust (CAT) reports the two new elephants, a 21-year-old male named Ramadiba and a 19-year-old female named Mopane, were initially captured from the wild before being sold to the Eastern Cape-based Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve near Chintsa. The reserve offered elephant interactions to paying visitors, with Ramadiba and Mopane as main attractions. They now join Lammie in her tiny enclosure.

Brett Mitchell, chairperson of the Elephant Reintegration Trust (ERT), says it is a disaster waiting to happen. "These elephants were taken straight from a free-contact situation into a protected enclosure with no transitional period. There is no space in the enclosure, which is surrounded by a moat system which they have never had to deal with."

ERT, together with leading elephant management organisations Humane Society International - Africa and the EMS Foundation, has been working since September last year to release Lammie to a rewilding facility with a herd of previously-captive elephants.