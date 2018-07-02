PICS: Snow and rain coming down in buckets in the western parts of SA

Adverse weather like snow and rain have battered parts of South Africa over the weekend. (Photo: @_ArriveAlive, Twitter) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The full might of Mother Nature has been unleashed on South Africa with rain and snow bucketing down in the western parts of the country.

The rain has caused some localised flooding in the Cape Metropole and other parts of Western Cape, while the snow is just getting into gear at the start of the week in the Cape provinces.

Capetonians celebrated the rain, despite the weather warnings from the SA Weather Service, with dams currently 44.1% full, although new figures from the weekend's heavy rains haven't been released yet.

Snow Report SA has updated their snow forecast on Sunday with 40cm snow expected for Matroosberg, 40cm for Cedarberg and 50cm for Wellington Sneeukop. Snow has fallen in Northern Cape's Sutherland, one of the coldest places in the country.

The amount of snow forecast for the eastern and central provinces have lessened, with no snow forecast for Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, although Eastern Cape may see snow below 5cm.

Tweeple have been sharing some amazing photos and videos of the snow fallen so far, giving everyone else some hectic snow-mo.

The rain was also flooding SA's social media, especially the city of Cape Town who haven't seen so much water in a long time and didn't seem to know what to do with it.

