Kirstenbosch's mountains take home 37th gold at the Chelsea Flower Show

We all know how beautiful South Africa's biodiversity is - and the folks over at the Chelsea Flower Show know it as well!

Kirstenbosch - who is representing South Africa on the show's world stage - was awarded their 37th gold for their stunning floral kingdom display - 'Mountains of Abundance'.

Inspired by the proteas that flourish on Table Mountain and Magaliesberg, the concept was dreamt up by the foremost garden designer in Africa - Leon Kluge - who won South Africa a gold at last year's show. He took over from Raymond Hudson and David Davidson, who unfortunately passed away last year, who was in charge of the design from 1994 to 2017.

"Abstract waterfalls and streams will be created with bright traditional Ndebele hats against slate mountains. Around this mountainous theme, various species of proteas, aloes disas, restios and fynbos will be arranged as they occur together on the wild slopes of our mountains," explained Kluge in April when he unveiled the design for this year's show.

About one tonne of flowers for the display hails from South Africa's botanical gardens, with Kirstenbosch taking the lead, and local growers like Bartinney farm in Banhoek Valley, sponsored the proteas and fynbos.

The Chelsea Flower show has been held annually at the Royal Hospital in London since 1912, where this year royal Kate Middleton has set up her own garden for the show.

