WATCH: This unique, family stay in Simon's Town leads right onto the famous Boulders penguin walk

Simon's Town is a quaint part of False Bay, although not necessarily your average seaside spot, being home to SA's largest Naval Base.

There is a refreshing air of seaside order to it, but not in a militant fashion. Not in the least. Being home to one of the few African Penguin breeding colonies in SA, it has a decided cuteness to it too. Seeing these little black and white birds march along the now world-famous Boulders Beach is quite something.

It is one of the most natural and beautiful spots to see SA’s African Penguins. Globally there are approximately eighteen penguin species, according to the World Wildlife foundation - and they're found primarily in the Southern hemisphere. The most notable in Southern Africa being these African Penguin, which also breed along Betty's Bay and Gansbaai in the Western Cape.

And the latest Cape Town offering from Tintswalo, being the Boulders Boutique Villa puts you right at the entrance of this special Western Cape breeding colony. Other notable properties include Tintswalo Atlantic which suffered a devastating fire earlier this year; As well as Tintswalo Lapalala in the Waterberg. Watch the video above for the full overview. Take the walkway that leads to a locked door, accessible for residence only, which opens up onto the beautiful walk. Penguins are noisy and smelly. But all their cute quaintness overshadows that. Thus an overnight stay at Boulders Tintswalo really gives new meaning to "stellar attractions right on our doorstep". During our stay, the Cape Town sun really came out to play, but there is lots to entertain when the rain makes an appearance. With nine guest suites as well as a children’s room with all the Penguin inspiration - they’re stocked with toys, PS4 games and a host of on-demand kids’ channels. The quaintness of False Bay is easily explored from here and day-tripping to other top attractions like Cape Point also recommended. Other activities in the area to keep your energy levels up include snorkelling safaris, sea cycling and guided sea kayaking excursions. If you’re thinking of making a long weekend of it in August or just need a little winter recuperation Tintswalo Boulders are offering a 4th night free with every 3 nights booked - valid until 31 August 2019. The villa operates on a bed and breakfast basis, from R2 500 per night for two sharing, and children are welcome at a reduced rate.