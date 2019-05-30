SA school holiday fun: Here's how to make it awesome this winter

Young dad teaching son how to fish with fishing net in mountain stream at sunset YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If the kids (and you) are feeling bogged down with all the studying and exam prep they're dealing with right now, enticing them with an exciting holiday plan might be just the thing you need.

Thankfully the winter school holidays are just around the corner. Not that you needed a reminder *wink*, school ends on 14 June and resumes on 9 July. This year Sunday, 16th June - Youth Day - falls on a Sunday - making it a roll-over long weekend on Monday 17th June. Start with these suggestions - selected across SA's main cities - to make sure your winter mini-holiday break is worthwhile.

CAPE TOWN

Treat your older kids to a movie night during the school holidays. The Labia has just turned 70 and 15 on Orange will be running a classic Quentin Tarantino Cult Series throughout the months of June, July and August 2019.

The iconic open top Red Bus is always a treat, no matter which city you find yourself in. They will also run a special Father’s Day 3 FOR 1 ticket online at only R220 and get a one day Classic bus ticket and a FREE harbour cruise for Dad and 2 kids. It lets you explore any of the over 27 exciting stops. Book online!

The Little mermaid is on from 15 Jun to 7 July at Canal Walk. Based on the Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, it is a captivating story of curiosity, friendship and love that crosses all borders. Tickets cost R100.

Visit Boschendal Tree house for a funfilled experience for the kids. They have a free MTB track and picnic area for visitors to the park. Click here for full details on the Tree House.

JOHANNESBURG

Head to the J ozi Urban Market at Gold Reef City and enjoy gourmet coffee, craft beer, fine wines, cocktails, gourmet food, laid-back music, design, fashion, art and interesting people! There will be 35 stalls offering a variety of activities on the day. From Sunday, 5 May 2019 to Sunday, 1 December 2019. Entrance is free.

Hike up Northcliff Hill - the city's second highest point. Pack snacks and soak in the majesty and awe-inspiring wonder that is the Johannesburg skyline. Cost: Free.

Jozi X Adventure Centre will also keep the kids entertained. Here they'll have access to bubble soccer, games of Arch Rivals and zorbing - for an epic day out. Cost is R150 for a day pass.

Jellie the Ellie will be on at Theatre on the Square from 7 June until 11 July. Tickets cost R100.

Experience the thrill of The Voice Season 3 by joining host Anele Mdoda and the popular TV shows esteemed coaches - Riky Rick, Riana Nel, LIRA and Francois van Coke - for the spectacular Live shows at the Mosaiek Teatro in Fairlands, Johannesburg. Tickets cost R50. Shows take place on Sunday 2, 9 and 16 June.

DURBAN

Treat them to the charming children's book by E.B White - Charlotte's Web . It comes to vivid life in Greg King`s enchanting stage adaptation at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from 13 Jun - 19 July. Ticket Price R120 - R180.

Take them to see Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist at Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from 31 May 19 - 22 Sep. Tickets form R135.

Durban Natural Science Museum has a fascinating mix of fun and educational exhibits. Cost is Free.

has a fascinating mix of fun and educational exhibits. Cost is Free. Explore the Freedom route - from the Gandhi Phoenix Settlement to the Luthuli Museum, it will be an enriching experience for you and your kids alike.

PORT ELIZABETH

GARDEN ROUTE

Don't miss all the action, activity and deliciousness of the Knysna Oyster Festival - from 21 to 30 June this year - click here for full detail and prices .

. Lawnwood Snake Sanctuary , explore this spot in the Crags, Plett. Open daily between 09h00 - 17h00, tickets cost R160 for adults, R120 for teenagers (aged 13 - 17-years-old), and R80 for children (from 2 - 12-years-old).

There are a number of standout markets all along the coastal region of the Garden Route. Don't Miss: Wild Oats Community market . Entrance to the market is free. But take R100 to buy nibbles or handmade goods.

A winter road trip to this part of the Western Cape should always include visiting to Oudtshoorn's iconic Cango Valley. Entrance is between R65 for children, R165 adults. For more pricing information, click here.

