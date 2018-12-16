WATCH: Wading elephant charges and rocks safari boat in Botswana

Elephant sightings are precious in the wild, but this latest sighting in Botswana is quite the close encounter.

Su-An Marais shared with Latestsightings.com how her most recent safari experience more than rocked her boat.

Marais and her fellow safari-goers got lucky on a boat trek across the Chobe river in Botswana, when they spotted an elephant bathing.

However, the boat had gotten a little too close for the ellie's comfort.

WATCH: Tears will flow as three lions take down a baby elephant (Warning: sensitive footage)

The elephant swiftly took charge of his frustrations by moving toward the boat at a fast pace.

It gave it a knock about with its tusks until the boat retreated a far enough distance away.

Marais recalled wanting to merely film the peacefully grazing animal when she had managed to capture the sudden and brief charge.

"So I decided to take a video so I could record the plucking, chewing and breathing sounds to prove later how close we really were... but clearly it was too close for comfort. Luckily I was already recording, because the charge happened so fast that I wouldn't have been able to get my camera out on time for the action," Marais said.

ALSO WATCH: Incredible Kruger dam scene plays out as hippos rescue wildebeest

Upon reflecting, Marais said that she's learnt three key things from the experience:

Be alert. One can see the anger in the elephant's eyes just before charging.

Never underestimate the mobility of an elephant in the water. "The river was in full flood so the boats have excellent access during a safari, but so do the elephants. Adult 'good-swimmer' elephants could easily immerse themselves completely under the water and suddenly surprise you when they resurface... or given our experience even charge in deep water!"

Give the bloke some privacy. "I realise the sounds and boats in close proximity must have irritated the elephant, because there were a few boats surrounding the elephant, but ours was by far the closest."

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.