WATCH: Saddle-billed stork pecks away at snake at Kruger National Park

Janine Westerweel captured spectacular footage of a saddle-billed stork attacking a snake in Skukuza, Kruger National Park.

She told Latestsightings.com that "This is a first for us and a really exciting event." She says they eventually lost sight of the bird and don't know how the struggle ended. "I'm sure not very well for the snake though," she says, adding that they think the snake may have been a small python.

"My advice with game and bird-watching is always to be still, quiet and patient. You never know what will play out; or what will walk out of nowhere when you least expect it!" she adds.