WATCH: Weird and wonderful Kruger! Buffalo launches lion into air to save lizard

Have you ever seen a lion being thrown into the air by a buffalo, do 3 flips and then land on its feet? Now you have.

Business System Manager, Sune Eloff (32), was out for a drive on the H4-1, just west of Lower Sabie, in the Kruger National Park, when she came upon an almost funny interaction between a buffalo and a young lion who was trying to catch a monitor lizard.

The Interesting events soon started to unfold says Sune who shared her footage with Latestsightings.com.

“We spent some time at Sunset dam watching impala coming down for a drink. We decided to move on and saw some lions sleeping in the riverbed..

"They were so calm and peaceful and then suddenly we saw all of them get up and move into the reeds. At this point I took out my camera as they were watching something that we could not see.





Sune describes how a young lion came out of the reeds with a water monitor lizard that he had just caught.



It was then that a herd of buffalo in the vicinity noticed that the lion's antics.

Bizarrely, the video shows how one of them comes storming in as if he knew this lizard needed protecting.

"To our absolute astonishment, the buffalo proceeded to get his head right under the puzzled lion and somersault him through the air. It was crazy!"says Sune.

"I had mixed feelings... the excitement of everything happening was overwhelming. I felt bad for the young lion, but luckily he had enough brains to know that he needed to get out of there, and fast, so off he ran.

Finally the three dagga boys (male buffaloes) charged into the reeds, with the lions eventually scampering off.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life and I’ve been a Kruger visitor since the age of 2, definitely a first for me!”