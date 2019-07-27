Legendary Samara cheetah Sibella's genes spread beyond SA

A number of South African game reserves along with Samara have taken part in a relocation project coordinated by African Parks, to relocate the animals to other parts of the continent, the cheetahs are relocated to Malawi’s Majete Wildlife Reserve .

The first relocation process took place in 2017, its success has lead to the implementation of more projects and the participation of other reserves such as Welgevonden Game Reserve, Madikwe Game Reserve and Dinokeng Game Reserve.

Vincent van der Merwe, Cheetah Metapopulation Coordinator at EWT’s Carnivore Conservation Programme explained the goal of the programme saying, "The ultimate goal is to create a cheetah metapopulation cluster in south central Africa, with reserves in Malawi and, possibly, Zambia and Mozambique going forward. The programme aims at creating a larger cheetah population across Africa, the well being of the animals being at the forefront of the project."

Sibella's Genes

Sibella is one of the most famous cheetah in conservation history, a North-West province born cheetah that contributes to 14.2% of the current South African cheetah meta-population. Her genes are present in the cheetah inhabiting 17 metapopulation reserves. The great-grandmother to South African cheetahs' remarkable survival story is testimony of the success of the programme not forgetting Sibella's resilience after undergoing an intensive surgery and still coming out on top!

Samara Game reserve provides a world-class visitor experience with an equal commitment to the conservation of animals beyond the cheetah, the ideal environment for those seeking a holiday with a purpose.

Consisting of 11 former livestock farms assembled since 1997, Samara’s vision is nothing less than the rehabilitation of an entire landscape in the Great Karoo, South Africa’s magical heartland.

According to the Private Game Reserve's ethos is the "concept of co-creation, where every guest plays a role in safeguarding the landscape in perpetuity".



"The landscape itself is unique – an unexpected and diverse semi-arid paradise of mountains and grasslands, where thousands of wild animals, from cheetah to elephant to springbok, roam once more. A total of 26 guests at any one time are invited to join this conservation journey, a guest-to-land ratio almost unparalleled in Africa.



"Easily accessible from the Garden Route, Samara is also just 40 minutes from the historical town of Graaff-Reinet, rich in culture and heritage."

