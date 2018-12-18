What you need to know if you're travelling to Sun City after the weekend freak storm

On Saturday a freak hail storm that led to flash floods hit the North West region of Pilanesberg, including causing damages to the popular holiday resort Sun City.

Day visitors were evacuated as the hail pelted down, and damage was done to the the Convention Centre conference rooms, the golf courses, Sun Central family and entertainment precincts and over 400 rooms and units. Luckily there were no major injuries except for minor injuries caused by slipping on wet floors.

The cost of damages has not been assessed yet, which will start on Tuesday 18 December.

The rooms affected in the various hotels is as follows:

Palace: 20 rooms

Soho: 200 rooms

Cabanaas: 109 Rooms

Cascades: 40 rooms

Vacation Club: 92 units flooded both phase 2 and 3.

Sun City released an update for visitors on what they can expect over the festive period, and which areas of the resort is most affected.

How are my bookings affected?

The Palace is operating as usual, while the Cabanas and Cascades was only able to receive guests from Monday 17 December. The Soho hotel suffered the greatest damage, and Sun City anticipates that it will only be able to receive a limited number of guests from Wednesday, 19 December.

If you had already booked and paid for accommodation, Sun City urges that you call their Central Reservations (+27 11 780 7855; crobook@suninternational.com) to double check the availability of your accommodation before you travel.

"Should your accommodation fall under the affected areas, then we are happy to assist you move your booking forward to an alternative suitable date," reads the Sun City Statement.

If you decide to cancel your booking, the resort will assess reimbursement on the merits of each case.

What other facilities are affected and open?

The pool at Cabanas and hot pool at Cascades will remain closed due to a mud slide and the need for thorough repairs, but you can still use the pools at Palace and Soho.

Restaurants, including the breakfast buffets, remain operational and was already being served hours after the flooding.

Sun City spent most of the weekend cleaning up the entertainment and activity centres in the resort and all is fully operational. This includes Sun Central and Valley of the Waves.

Are the golf courses open for the festive period?

Both the Gary Player Golf Course (GPGC) and the Lost City Golf Course (LCGC) were closed from Saturday for urgent repairs from damage done by flooding. A bridge on the fourth hole at GPGC was washed away and the greens have small indents in them from the hail.

The LCGC was opened again on Monday, the GPGC will be opened on Tuesday 18 December.

Was the Casino affected?

The storm didn't manage to affect the Casino part of Sun City and remained operating as normal.

Will conferences in 2019 be affected by the damage to the Convention Centre?

Sun City is aiming to work around the clock to fix up the damage done to the conference rooms and foresee no cancellations for booked events.

