Etihad celebrates 15 years with birthday sale on international flights

Etihad is having a 15th birthday sale, offering travellers a choice of a number of key global destinations at a discounted rate.

These include Rome, Paris, Phuket and Sydney and many more. But be warned this is going to be popular. Currently there is good availability, but the sale is limited to the next four days.

Bookings must be made by 12 November 2018 for travel on selected dates between 15 Jan – 15 Jun 2019.

Take a look at some of the from rates for related searches, departing from Johannesburg - click here to search and book.



*All fares are subject to change and availability.T&C apply.