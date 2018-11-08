Etihad celebrates 15 years with birthday sale on international flights

Etihad is having a 15th birthday sale, offering travellers a choice of a number of key global destinations at a discounted rate.
These include Rome, Paris, Phuket and Sydney and many more. But be warned this is going to be popular. Currently there is good availability, but the sale is limited to the next four days.
Bookings must be made by 12 November 2018 for travel on selected dates between 15 Jan – 15 Jun 2019.
Take a look at some of the from rates for related searches, departing from Johannesburg - click here to search and book.
*All fares are subject to change and availability.T&C apply.
More about Etihad:
The airline recently announced that it would be offering extra legroom seats - however it is important to note that there are additional charges for this and it isn’t included in the above airfares.
Etihad Airways, which annually flies around 15 million passengers to and from their hub in Abu Dhabi, is set to retrofit 10 A380s with the extra-legroom seats by December 2018. It will offer about 36inch more space.
As the third largest carrier in the Middle East, behind Qatar Airways and Emirates, Etihad operates scheduled flights from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg on a daily basis. The airline operates a two tier class option from South Africa which includes economy and business class.