Jo'burg Spring Events: Meat festivals and warm jazzy nights, hello springtime!

This spring season, like any other, is buzzing with festivities! In the city of Johannesburg? Then type these into your phone calendar right this second.

Whether you want to explore your inner Picasso, learn about South African wine or just enjoy a night of amazing music, then here is an event list to lead you in the right direction:

The Fair provides a space for leading artists, galleries, collectors, writers, thinkers and art lovers to congregate.



When: 13- 15 September 2019

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg

Cost: TBA

The festival will host a variety of food stalls, like music, entertainment, art and crafts, a kids play area, a beer garden and a spirit lounge.

When: 9 August 2019

Where: Soweto, Johannesburg

Cost: R120- R200

It's an annual indoor Jazz concert taking place over three nights! That's a lot of jazz. The line-up boasts both local and international must-listen-to artists.

When: 26- 28 September 2019

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg

Cost: R795 (day pass) / R1350 (weekend pass)

Veggies won't feel comfortable here, that's for sure! Fire & Feast Meat & Food Festival will have your meat cravings satisfied over this jam-packed weekend.

When: 6- 8 September 2019

Where: Ticket Pro Dome, Jo'burg

Cost: Adults: R100 / Students and pensioners: R80 / Children under 12: R20.

Enjoy great South African food and wine as Soweto residents infuse the rich history of the township with this unconventional festival. Wine enthusiasts get a chance to mingle and network with local celebrities with a glass of the best wines from the Cape.

When: 6-8 September 2019

Where: Walter Sisulu Square, Soweto, Johannesburg

Cost: General tickets: R150 / VIP R350 online tickets can be bought here

Sample award-winning wines, brandy and Cape port from the biggest brand names to smallest boutique brands at WineX. Paired with a gob-smacking charcuterie, cheeses and preserves - you're in for many treats! The show will also introduce wine routes, wine accessories and cooling systems, so ,whatever your interest in the wine industry - pen WineX in your spring calendar.

When: 30 October- 1 November 2019

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg

Cost: TBA

