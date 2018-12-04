First Thursdays: What's hot in Cape Town and Joburg

(PHOTO: First Thursdays Facebook) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

First Thursdays is a public event and free to attend. Cape Town’s central city stays open until 9pm or later on the first Thursday of every month, allowing anyone to explore the city on foot and experience the cultural wealth this city has to offer. There is no tour, schedule, or guided walk; that is up to you.

In Jozi you can check out Rosebank and Braamfontein for cool stops, as well as some fringe areas.

When?

6th of December 2018

What is hot right now?

Cape Town

Little Havana is back for 1st Thursday in Cape Town. Feel, see and taste Cuba as Havana Club presents an authentic Cuban pop-up celebrating El Ron de Cuba (‘the rum from Cuba’) and the spirited island it hails from.

Hitch a ride in one of the vintage Cuban cars driving around, or find your way from one of the supporting venues: Rum TumTum, Love Thy Neighbour, House of Machines and The Station all situated on Bree Street where #littlehavana will lead you to feel, taste and experience authentic Cuba.

Where to go? Let the rum lead the way to the ally-way (1 Orphan Lane) in-between Sea Breeze and Culture Club Cheese on the 6th of December. Tickets: R100 gets you into the party. Get your tickets here. Follow the journey of Little Havana here to get FREE access: snap a picture in front of the photo wall at one of the supporting venues and #littlehavana to win some exciting prizes.

What to see

atFrits Pet Hotel & Daycare Centre - SPCA animal art exhibition - atFrits is hosting an animal art exhibition, by various local artists in support of raising funds for SPCA's and animal welfares.

KnexT Art Gallery - This gallery strives to represent passionate artists from all walks of life, mostly African but not limited to just the continent.

Michaelis Galleries Grand Show 2018 - Go see all the final student exhibition projects of the year.

Chandler House - A Cape Town institution. This home-style gallery is always on our list.

Eat here

Ground Art Caffé - Visit this beautiful coffee bar and micro gallery for a caffeine fix.

6 Spin Street Restaurant Gallery - Always vibing, it's situated in a beautiful Sir Herbert Baker building facing historic Church Square.

Shop there

ORIBI Village x Inxwala Slow Market - On Park Road in Gardens, Inxwala is a celebration of African cultures, heritage and artisans goods while enjoying performances, art, handmade craft and more. ORIBI Village is a positive impact incubator and co-working space.

Johannesburg

What to see

Sneaker lab - Sneaker Lab is a premium shoe care and sneaker cleaning product that offers a range of premium shoe care and sneaker cleaning products, inspired by urban and street culture. Innovative, environmentally friendly biotechnology.

Goethe-Institut - Go visit this space in Rosebank for use. The Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. The Goethe-Institut’s Gallery hosts contemporary art projects from all disciplines throughout the year.

Kulture Pop up Gallery - This temp gallery is a conceptual collaborative space that will feature a continued series of experiential cultural exhibitions around creatives considered to influence cultural movement anomalies in and around the urban culture disciplines and experiences.

Eat here

Saigon Suzy - The most unique venue to hit Johannesburg, Saigon Suzy is an Pan Asian BBQ & Rock’n Roll bar with authentic Asian inspired cocktails & street food from all over South East Asia.

Shop there

99 Juta - Get your vintage on at Better Half and Friends in this beautiful pink space.

