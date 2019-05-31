A viking invasion, oysters and hard-hitting films: June events in SA to watch out for

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Not even the gloomiest weather will keep you away from these exciting June events.

Knights fighting vikings, all of South Africa's wines in one place and your favourite Disney characters spinning in the air on ice - you're calendar is going to look pretty full!

Wacky Wine Weekend

Where: Robertson, Ashton, Bonnievale and McGregor

When: 7 - 9 June

Price: R200 per person, R150 for pensioners over 60 and free for kids under 18.

The ultimate winter wine festival in the Western Cape, Wacky Wine is all about enjoying all the magnificent scenery, gorgeous wines and delicious food the Robertson valley has on offer. The organisers are also very serious about responsible consumption of alcohol and have a special designated drivers program as well as a buddy bus service, which means you can sit back, relax and just enjoy the ride.

Encounters Film Festival

Where: Cape Town and Johannesburg

When: 6 - 16 June

Price: TBC

This proudly South African documentary film festival is a highlight on the country's cultural calendar. Featuring films from across the country, continent and globe, Encounters serves as a point of reference for the latest trends in the industry as well as a meeting spot for like-minded individuals to share their stories, debate their points of view and enjoy input from respected artists.

The Cannabis Expo 2019

Where: Sibaya, Durban

When: 6 - 9 June

Price: R150

The expo will be showcasing the latest innovations and businesses in the growing cannabis industry, as well as providing an educational platform for professionals and consumers.

The Tops at Spar Wine Show

Where: Montecasino, Joburg

When: 6 - 8 June

Price: R185 - R495

Taste the best of South African wine at this touring wine show, now in its 13th year. While the event is geared towards marketing wineries, you can still have a good ol' time tasting your way through the country's best.

Medieval Fayre

Where: Muldersdrift, Joburg

When: 7 June

Price: R20 - R450

Travel back in time to a world of knights and berserkers at the Medieval Fayre - and this year the theme is 'Viking Invasion'. So grab your horned helmets and head on over for knightly tournaments, murder mysteries, unicorn rides and archery.

Hermanus Fynarts

Where: Hermanus

When: 7 - 17 June

Price: Varies

The diverse arts and culture event is packed with visual arts, literature, music and award-winning food and wine. Festival-goers can expect musical entertainment, exhibitions and talks around photography and ceramics as well as workshops of those aspiring artists who want to get their hands dirty.

Comrades Marathon

Where: Durban to Pietermaritzburg

When: 9 June

Price: Free to watch

While entries for the run is already closed, you can still join in on the spirit of one of the biggest races in the world by being a spectator. The race will start at 05:30 and you can set up anywhere along the route, cheer them on at the start in Durban or wait to see who wins in Pietermaritzburg.

Magical Ice Festival

Where: Pretoria and Joburg

When: 14 - 17 and 22 - 30 June

Price: R150 - R450

Disney on Ice is back with another year of your favourite movie characters skating around in splendifirous outfits and extravagant lightshows. A great event for families and the young at heart.

Calitzdorp Port and Wine Festival

Where: Calitzdorp

When: 15 - 17 June

Price: TBC

Centred around the Little Karoo town's rich dessert wine production culture, the Port & Wine festival is an absolute celebration for the senses, featuring a gourmet food market, secret dinners and music events. The historical Calitzdorp Railway Station serves as the venue for the main festivities, while Boplaas, De Krantz and Calitzdorp Cellars also host a number of events.

Capital Craft Beer Festival

Where: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens

When: 15 June

Price: R160 - R200

In its 7th year, be prepared for over 200 beers on tap from over 40 brewers, 20 food stalls and three music stages that will be graced by the likes of Mango Groove, Koos Kombuis, The Black Cat Bones and Lihle Msimang.

Dullstroom Winter Festival

Where: Dullstroom

When: 21 - 23 June

Price: R130

Famous for being one of South Africa's top fly fishing destinations, Dullstroom will take on a festive atmosphere during the first week of July, as some top local artists will descend upon the town to warm everyone up with some toe-tapping tunes. Apart from the musical element, there will also be a mountain bike race as well as a 10km trail run.

Knysna Oyster Festival

Where: Knysna

When: 21 - 30 June

Price: Varies

Whether you're into food, wine, adventure, culture, just chilling or all of the above, the Knysna Oyster Festival has something to float your boat. A quick look through this year's programme reveals events as varied and exciting as a Bubbly, Oyster and Chocolate Experience, a Whisky & Jazz Cruise, a bowls tournament, a SASSI fish braai, forest hikes, nightclub dash, forest marathon and a comedy show, to name but a few.

Innibos Laeveld Nasionale Kunstefees

Where: Nelspruit

When: 26 - 29 June

Price: R120 - R500

The Afrikaans cultural event is filled with music, comedy, theatre, art and books. This year the headline acts include Karen Zoid, Theuns Jordaan, Bok van Blerk, Fokofpolisiekar, Kurt Darren and Bittereinder.

National Arts Festival

Where: Grahamstown

When: 27 June - 7 July

Price: Varies

If you're into arts, culture, drama and dance, chances are good that you're well acquainted with the 'Grahamstown festival' as it is affectionately known. Spread over 10 days, this year's festival is jam-packed with performances, exhibitions, installations, craft markets, lectures and workshops, some forming part of the Main programme and others, the Fringe.

Durban Pride

Where: Durban

When: 29 June

Price: Free

Wave the rainbow flag at this year's LGBTQi+ parade in Durban. While South Africa has some of the most progressive laws for same-sex couples, there's still a long way to go to create a safe space for this community in society at large. Details about the event hasn't been released yet, but keep an eye out on their social media pages.

