Highest spend per hour in different cities around the world

Whether you're planning to play the slots on The Strip or doing a luxe safari just outside Jozi, spend per minute can add up.



The study conducted by budget deals website lastminute.com found that 50% of the top 10 most expensive destinations are located in the North American continent, with three cities inside the USA and the remaining two in Canada.

When it comes to flashing your cash, some cities are just more expensive than others, and in certain cities you are just more likely to spend higher amounts of money is a short period of time.

For example, a beer in Manila will set you back only R7-R15, whereas a beer in Reykjavik could cost up to R137.

By analysing all the spending areas where tourists are expected to part with their money per city, like say casinos in Las Vegas, shopping in Dubai etc., lasminute.com has calculated the hourly cost of being in each city for 24 hours:

1. Las Vegas, £21.88 (R384,35)

2. Toronto, £12.59 (R221,16)

3. Reykjavik, £12.23 (R214,84)

4. St Petersburg, £11.72 (R205,88)





5. New York City, £11.04 (R193,93)

6. Orlando, £9.94 (R174,70)

7. Sydney, £9.88 (R173,62)

8. Vancouver, £9.67 (R169,93)

9. Oslo, £9.56 (R167,99)

10. Dubai, £9.37 (R164,65)