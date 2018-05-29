5 Key visa developments across the globe travellers need to know about

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - It's no secret South Africa's Green Mamba is not the strongest passport in the world.

When it comes to visa-free travel, Saffas have access to some 100 countries across the world's 200 modern borders, ranking as the third most powerful passport on the continent of Africa. But this does not even come close to the likes of Japan and Singapore, tied at 180 countries for the world's most powerful passport, followed by Germany with access to 179 countries as the third most powerful passport globally.

South Africa has ranked 52nd overall in the 2018 Henley Passport Index with locals enjoying visa-free access to some 29 African countries.

Click here to see the full list of visa free destinations for South Africans.

So what are the latest visa developments - both related South Africans and the world at large? Take a look.

1. SA e-visas prioritised as sticky ease of access continues to hamper tourism growth

The roll-out of eVisas is expected to commence in Q4 this year, according to the DHA.

Set to be gradual roll-out starting with "Phase 1, Release 1, for applications for temporary residence visas, adjudication of temporary residence visas, applications for waivers, notifications to the applicant via email and biometrics captured at the Mission."

The ePermit will be piloted at one Mission or local office in the last quarter of the next financial year by 31st March 2019. This is to ensure system stability. Once stable, more offices locally and abroad can then be gradually brought online, says the DHA

This is sure to make travel to South Africa much simpler and less complicated once it is up and running.

2. UAE sprints up the passport power rankings as Russia issues visa waiver for World Cup

The UAE appears to be sprinting up the ranks - making it the highest climber overall in global travel access growth.

While slipping in at 23rd place, the UAE has ascended 38 places since 2008. The country has secured more visa-waivers for its citizens in 2018 than any other jurisdiction in the world and is quickly closing in on the lead that Israel, in 19th place, has historically held within the Middle East region, according to Henleys.

3. UPDATE: SA plans to ease visa admin for holders of valid US, UK or Canadian visas

As South Africa awaits the implementation of the eVisas pilots in Q4 of this year, the DHA is looking to make it easier for travellers to enter SA if they have already been vetted through rigorous visa process abroad.

It intends to allow travellers with an active US, UK, Schengen, Canadian or Australian visa to be able to enter SA with a visa-on-arrival approval process.

SA's Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom confirmed the DHA is still finalising this and that moving in the direction of online visas is however first prize. However, at least with this a significant amount of people who already have those visas would be able to come to South Africa, easily.

"Other key issues placed on the agenda for official discussion during the preliminary meeting with the Gigaba included scrapping the unabridged birth certificate requirement and the implementation of the strong advisory as concluded by the standing committee, as well as the issue of so-called swallows needing to return home in order to renew their visas after three months," says Hanekom.

4. Saudi Arabia to launch tourist visas

Saudi Arabia has started issuing visas, in a first for the kingdom - as it undergoes major economic and social reforms.

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz told AFP that "all government approvals" are in place for the launch of electronic visas to "all nationals whose countries allow their citizens to visit" Saudi Arabia.

The move to open up its tourism sector is a major shift for Saudi Arabia as powerful Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman seeks to radically overhaul the kingdom's oil-dependent economy and shed its ultra-conservative image.



5. China excludes SA from new list of visa-free travel to its island of Hainan

China has unveiled plans to permit visa-free travel to its southern island of Hainan, as Beijing pushes international tourism to the tropical destination in another step to open up the region.

The new policy will start in May and allow travellers from 59 countries to visit Hainan for 30 days visa free, said Qu Yunhai, deputy director of the State Immigration Administration at a press conference in Beijing.Among the countries to be included in the programme are Russia, United States, France, Britain and Germany, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

We've also included the 2018 details of the major visas will cost you should you be needing a US, UK or Schengen visa. Travel safely and securely!

*Calculations done at time of publishing and subject to exchange rate fluctuations. (R12.05/$; 14,97/€)