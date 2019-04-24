5 Countries in one week? It's possible in Eastern Europe

As South Africans we are not used to country-hopping. Our vast continent simply doesn't allow us to zip to-and-fro for a casual weekend.

However, if you're planning a trip to Poland (and we think you should); visiting five countries in one week is not a completely ludicrous itinerary idea.

Start in Poland and hire a car or take a bus down this section of the world for a budget-friendly trip that allows you to see both city and countryside.

Here is a suggested itinerary to consider:

Poland

Day 1: Start at the top, in Warsaw.

From Second World War history, to castles, chowing down on traditional perogies and walking around the old town district, there is so much to do.

Stay one night and hop on a bus to Slovakia the next afternoon. It's just € 9,99 (R160), and go south.

Slovakia

Sleep on the bus overnight and arrive in Bratislava.

Day 3: It's not as popular as cities like Prague, which means it's less crowded and less expensive - but it's just as beautiful! Indulge in the outdoor café culture and the charming city streets.

Hungary

Day 4: Go to experience the glorious thermal baths of Budapest - and more of course! Travel from Bratislava to Budapest for only € 5,99 (R95)!

Serbia

Day 5: Almost 4 hours from Budapest you'll find Belgrade. Not necessarily the prettiest city, it does have a lot of grit and interesting sights to see. Go see the Beogradska Tvrdava, an imposing fortress at the confluence of the Danube and the Sava rivers.

Bulgaria

Day 6 and 7: End off your trip in the Balkan city of Sofia. Around 4 and a half hours from Belgrade lies this gem. Go try the Central Mineral Baths, the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and more.

