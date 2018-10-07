PICS: Explore the quintessence of Goegap Nature Reserve in the Northern Cape

The Northern Cape is a must-see holiday destination to connect and re-connect with families and friends. It is a destination for exploration and discovery, offering real and authentic experiences for self-reflection and opportunity to experience a deeper communion with nation and culture.



PICS: Legends and folklore on the 4x4 Shipwreck Trail sitting on the Diamond Coast, Northern Cape

You can hit the open road, discover misty seaports and mining legends. It has much to offer in the way of entertaining and eye-opening experiences. Dance with daisies, feast with the First People or just get out into the vast desert sands of the Nama or the Kalahari.

This however, is about one of the most enchanting experiences - an exploration of the Goegap Nature Reserve.

Goegap Nature Reserve

The entrance to the Goegap Nature Reserve. Stop here and pick up a map and your permit (Photo: Ethan Van Diemen)

A short drive (15 kilometres) east of Springbok lies the Goegap Nature Reserve. From late July to October, the reserve is awash with the natural splendour as the spring flowers rear their heads and put on a colourful show. It should be noted that, depending on the rains, the flowers may arrive earlier or later.

Views (Photo: Ethan Van Diemen)