MAPPED: Treat yourself to a foodie road trip filled with traditional Italian treats

Piedmont, Italy has been named Lonely Planet's number 1 travel region for 2019, so it may not remain a foodie travellers secret much longer. But it's not just Piedmont that has delicious sweet treats to offer, each region of the country boasts its own unique treat and what better way to experience Italy, than by taking a foodie road trip with recipe box provider Gousto.

Where does the journey start?

Your trip begins in Turin, at Osteria Pierantonio Torino, where you can tuck into a bônet; a soft rich dessert that is the typical sweet of Piedmont. From there is onto Ristorante Le Beccherie, just outside of Venice, to taste one of Italy's most famous desserts: tiramisu. The chef here boasts a reputation for making the best tiramisu in all of Italy with a soft creaminess that just melts in your mouth.

Leaving the north, you will make your way through Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples sampling all the gastronomic delights they have to offer before finally reaching Laboratorio Pasticceria Roberto in Sicily. Baked from an ancient and traditional recipe, Robertos Cannoli is worth the long trip there and will surely leave your sweet tooth satisfied.

Stops:

1. Osteria Pierantonio Torino - Tuck into a bônet; a soft rich dessert that is the typical sweet of Piedmont.

2. Ristorante Le Beccherie - Taste one of Italy's most famous desserts: tiramisu.

3. The Pastry Gollini - The local speciality is torta barozzi, a lavish ‘black cake’ made of almonds, peanuts, coffee and dark chocolate.

4. Bar Pasticceria Sieni - Budino di riso is a typical Tuscan breakfast and this bar has the best in the region.

5. Regoli Pasticceria - A piece of Roman history that is serving the best crostatine con fragoline in all of Rome.

6. Sfogliatelle Attanasio - As the name suggest this is the place to go if you want to treat yourself to a Sfogliatelle (a crisp puff pastry).

7. Laboratorio Pasticceria Roberto - Roberto's Cannoli is worth the long trip there and will surely leave your sweet tooth satisfied.

