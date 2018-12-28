MAPPED: The ultimate foodie road trip through the steak capital - Argentina

(Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

With Argentina’s tourism minister hoping to welcome over nine million tourists in 2019, what better way to celebrate all the culinary and scenic delights the country has to offer than with a foodie road trip from recipe box provider Gousto.

The words meat and Argentina are so often formed in the same sentence that you might get sick of hearing it... but you won’t get sick of eating it.

Start your road trip into meat heaven in the capital city of Buenos Aires, sampling a true taste of local culture: a cut of ribeye steak at Cabaña Las Lilas with meat that has come fresh from the owners own ranch.

Take a drive through the stunning Argentinian scenery stopping off in Risoria at Pasión por las Brasas, a local treasure tucked away off the beaten track that is home to the tastiest grill in the city. Then into the rural red rock mountains of Cafayate to devour the most delectable Salteña de Carne empanadas you will ever have the pleasure of eating at La Casa de las Empanadas.

Stops:

1. Cabaña Las Lilas - Meat sourced directly from the owners’ ranch.

2. Don Julio - They serve pretty much every part of the cow, but the owner recommends ordering the house cut; bife de cuadril (rump steak), cooked on their traditional V iron grill.

3. El Desnivel - So many delicious treats to choose from but we recommend the chorizo (sausage) sandwich. Watch out though, the delicious smells from the grill are practically torturous while you wait.

4. Pasión por las Brasas - A local treasure tucked away off the beaten track that is home to the tastiest grill in Risoria.

5. El Papagayo Restaurant - Argentinian flavours mixed with Mediterranean influence, all cooked in wood-fired ovens or over a charcoal grill.

6. Gapasai - The restaurant that's putting Cordoba on the map and has a nine-course menu that will completely blow your mind.

7. La Casa de las Empanadas - The most delectable Salteña de Carne empanadas you will ever have the pleasure of eating.

