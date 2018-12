Road trip the Texan BBQ Belt. (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

There's nothing like a good 'ol serving of basted Texan BBQ sourced straight from its state.

Well, what if we told you that you could road trip along the tasty BBQ Belt of Texas which offers you the best treats bursting with the sweet and sour flavour we all know and love?

Gousto has put together a list of stops that are sure to appease your appetite for some Texan-style roasted meats.

Where to loosen your belt along the Texan BBQ Belt:

Louie Mueller Barbecue - This stop has been described as a 'cathedral of smoke' due to producing some of the finest BBQ in Texas.

Taylor Cafe - Swap out the stringent world of fine dining and dig into what's dubbed as one of the best briskets you can find in the south.

Meyer's Elgin Smokehouse - Many consider the best Texan sausage to be found at Meyer's.

Iron Works - Grab a BBQ plate, pick from a selection of delicious meats accompanied by potato salad, beans, pickle, onion, bread and barbecue sauce.

Franklin Barbecue - This stop is famous for its beautifully tender, slow BBQ brisket.

The Salt Lick - If you're feeling particularly hungry, bury yourself into a full plate of the beef brisket and pork ribs cooked over their famous brick BBQ pit.

Kruez Market (pronounced 'Krites') - This is both a grocery store and a meat market, making it not just a tasty, but convenient road trip stop. Their meat is smoked in century-old brick pits.

Two Bros BBQ Market - Rounding off your trip, it is time to go all out and fill your platter with all the specialities the BBQ belt has to offer. Fill up with cherry glazed baby back ribs, beef brisket, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, turkey and all the sides you could wish for.

