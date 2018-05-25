WATCH: Lava-drama sums up Hawaii’s pensive mood right now

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Hawaii has been gripped by unstable and unpredictable volcanic eruptions over the last three week - with nearly two dozen lava vents opening up across its rural communities.

Lava entered the ocean from a third flow on Thursday, as dozens of buildings have been destroyed in the wake of the unpredictable lava flow, coupled with mile-high plumes of ash being shot into the sky. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a flying piece of lava.

Low lava fountains were erupting from a nearly continuous 3.22-kilometre-long portion of the series of fissures that have opened up in the ground, scientists said Thursday. The fountains were feeding channelised lava flows down to the coast. The eastern-most channel split, creating three ocean entries.

Since the eruption began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered about 2 000 people to evacuate from Leilani Estates and surrounding neighbourhoods.

WATCH: Hawaii volcano produces 'eerie' blue flames

Hawaii officials have said they may need to evacuate a thousand more people if lava crosses key highways and isolates communities in the mostly rural part of the island where the Kilauea volcano is erupting.

The volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. The lava has been pouring down the flank of the volcano and into the ocean miles away.

UPDATE: Hotter, faster lava forms river from Hawaii volcano

Lava has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes.

There continues to be intermittent explosions at the summit that have been sending plumes of ash into the sky. On Wednesday, the volcano belched a plume that reached about 2 133 metres, scientists said. Right before the explosion, there was a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at the summit.



"We are kind of in this steady state," said Wendy Stovall, a scientist at the US Geographical Survey. There's no indication about whether lava volume will increase or decrease, she said. The continued explosions are expected to "last a little while longer."