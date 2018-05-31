WATCH: Heavy snowfall in Lesotho ahead of winter festivals + flurries in Eastern Cape

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The cold weather did not deter locals from delighting in snowfall in parts of Lesotho and SA on Thursday, 31 May.

Snow fell from Thursday morning over Lesotho's eastern mountains, specifically the Malutis around Afriski, with flurries also over Sani Pass and further inland.

According to Snow Report SA, Moteng Pass was closed to all types of vehicles in the morning and is currently open to 4x4 vehicles only.

"We have heavy snow. Please watch for more updates," warns Snow Report SA.

"We are starting to see some snow on the Drakensberg mountains towards the Golden Gate and Lesotho areas. Snow season has started!" says Clarens Tourism Forum.

Snow ahead of Lesotho festivals

"Incredible timing with snowfall just before our winter season starts. We have had approximately 5cms, with light snow still falling at the moment," says Afriski Mountain Resort, adding that roads are currently closed and travellers must check with Afriski before attempting to drive to the resort.

The heavy snowfall comes ahead of Afriski's Gin, Wine and Jazz Festival set to take place in the Maluti Mountains from 1-3 June. Festival-goers will get to embrace the chilly season with hearty food, warming beverages, and music and entertainment that will keep you going at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho.

There's also Lesotho's Winterfest returning to Afriski Mountain Resort for a fourth time, marking the start and end of the winter ski and snowboarding season. The snow and mountain music festival's opening event is from 7-10 July, while the closing event is from 23-26 August.

Snow in SA

Snow fell at Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape, according to Snow Report SA, adding that snow is also visible on the Maluti Mountains surrounding Mt Horeb Manor in Clarens, Free State.

Snow Report SA says that a cold front from SA's west is expected to make landfall on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning, 1 June, potentially bringing snow to some high mountain peaks of the Western Cape, including Worcester and Ceres (specifically Matroosberg).

Photos above: Micheal Allen/ Afriski Mountain Resort