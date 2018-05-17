Travellers unamused as FlySafair's R4 birthday sale sells out in less than three hours

Get your credit card (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Right now there are some very happy travellers across SA, as all of the 30 000 FlySafair tickets priced at R4 each have sold out in less than three hours.

The airline, which has for the last four years celebrated its birthday with a ticket sale priced to match its age, has refined the process well enough that this year's sale went off without a hitch.

Unlike previous years when the system would crash, leaving a number of frustrated customers - the airline's waiting room concept saw many trying various hacks to score the sweetly-priced tickets.

As a result, the sale which was meant to run from 09:00 until 17:00 on Thursday was sold out at 11:30 already.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon told Traveller24, "We're thrilled that the sale went off smoothly. We started at 9:00 and finished just over 11am having sold just over 30 000 tickets. There were over 250 000 people in our waiting room at one stage in the morning, which was awesome. We just want to thank everyone for playing along!"

Traveller24 intern Ethan van Dieman managed to get in, however the process was slow in that each time he selected a date - the inventory appeared to be gobbled up before he could process and complete the sale.

'How I almost won'

"Upon being selected as part of the group to buy some of the tickets for R4, I was transferred to a different page. If you blinked, you might have literally missed it.

"I was part of the chosen few as I realised I was no longer in the waiting room.

"I'd entered into the buying screen just around 11am, when there were around 10 000 +- tickets left so it was a frenzy at this point.

"Familiarising myself with the system took a couple of seconds and nimble fingers were a must. You either had to book without a second doubt or someone did - a lesson I learned the hard way.

"Flights for R4 at this point were far and few between and there were no easy weekend getaways to Durban unfortunately. So I opted for my second choice.

"Trying to find flights with departure and return dates close to each other was near impossible - as there were mostly flights on Mondays and Tuesdays left. At this point I was making concessions around whether to plane one-way trips or not.

"Once I'd finally decided which flights to book and I thought I was on my way to Jo’burg from Cape Town for my birthday in September - sadly this was not to be.

"Tripping at the finish line, as soon as I attempt to make payment I'd get a red pop-up telling me that the flight/seat had been booked. Clearly, someone is faster than me. I repeated the process of searching, compromising, trying to book and then failing.

"So there you have it. Admittedly, I may not be flying to Johannesburg anytime soon but it sure was an exciting few minutes."

Here are some of the other bitter-sweet reactions:

Those who did:

And those who didn't