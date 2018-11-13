The 5 safest places around the world for LGBTQ travellers

iStock YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

In light of recent news that Tanzania's hostility towards Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer (LGBTQ) persons, we went on a search for those spots that embrace everyone - LGBTQI-friendly destinations and 'hoods, to be more exact.

The first-ever neighbourhood-level LGBTQ Safety ratings category on a smartphone app was launched recently. LGBTQ travellers will - for the first time - have unlimited access to real-time safety ratings on more than 30,000 neighbourhoods worldwide.

In an easy-to-use interface , the “Top 5 Safest Global Urban Neighbourhoods for LGBTQ Travellers” app by GeoSure provides safety ratings ranging from 1-100 – the lower the score, the safer the neighbourhood. Utilising machine learning, AI, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics, ratings are based on analysis of thousands of sources daily to provide and continuously update its suite of comprehensive travel safety solutions.

Top 5 Safest Global Urban Neighbourhoods for LGBTQ Travellers:

1. The Castro district in San Francisco

2. Berlin’s Schöneberg neighbourhood

3. Amsterdam’s Centrum neighbourhood

4. Barcelona’s Eixample neighbourhood

5. Tel Aviv’s City Center/Florentin neighbourhood





This unique traveller-centric safety solutions empower, engage, and inform travellers, with a particular focus on travelling women and LGBTQ community members.

The app company supports the global travel ecosystem by provisioning travellers with “ubiquitous” safety awareness, reinforces a positive safety feedback loop in tourism economies, and helps organisations become leaders in Safety Stewardship™, rapidly advancing its mission of “A Safer, More Predictable World.”



GeoSure is available on the App Store and Google Play. The company defines its LGBTQ Safety category as rating “Likelihood of harm or discrimination against LGBTQ persons or groups and level of caution required at location.”

