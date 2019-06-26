Local tourism 'more accessible' but why are fewer international tourists coming to SA?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

South Africa's tourism numbers are divided when it comes to domestic and international travel - with healthy growth on the home front seeing more locals travelling, but there has been a decline when it comes to overseas visitors - recorded for SA's peak travelling period.

This is according to the latest figures shared by South African Tourism and Stats SA for the period between January and April 2019.

The total number of domestic trips during this period was 6.1 million, up about 11% when compared to the same period in 2018. Of these trips an estimate 1.4-million were holiday trips, with 0.2-million trips attributed to MICE tourism. The required growth rate to reach the annual target is just on 3.6% - with the holiday trips target set at 2.6-million for the year.

A reason to travel?

“SA Tourism has been focusing on marketing campaigns that entice South Africans to travel their country. We are noting the impact of efforts. In Q1 (January to March) 2019, 18.4% of South Africans mentioned not having a reason to travel, an improvement from 20.5% in 2018,” says acting CEO, Sthembiso Dlamini.

While the domestic market is the larger segment, the economic boost often comes from the pound and dollar wielding international tourists. SA saw a 1.3% decline during this period, when compared to last year - and the 3.6-million who did visit, is much less than the 11.6-million overall target for the year.



While Norther America and China are up, three key inbound markets - including Europe, South America and Australia have seen a dip. Visitors from the rest of Africa have also reported negative performance for the first part of 2019.

So why the peak-season dip?

READ: Looking for an escape? Where South Africans can fly to for R6 000 or less

Safety

"We are determined to ensure that tourists who come to our country are safe," said President Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address last week.